Stranded on South Fork

It’s not like the Three Rivers community is a stranger to facing emergencies. It has faced two other noteworthy events in the last few years. In 2021 the KNP Complex Fire quickly became national news when flames raged in the Sequoia National Park and threatened dozens of the giant ancient conifers that draw millions of visitors to the national park annually. And you only need to go back to 2020 when the SQF Complex Fire forced a month-long evacuation of Three Rivers residents on South Fork Drive and consumed nearly 175,000 acres before fire crews gained 100% containment. During both fires the community had to contend with the lung-busting smoke that hung thick in our air for weeks.