Two dead after fatal collision in Visalia

Officers respond to fatal collision on the intersection of Demaree St. and Whitendale Ave. which killed two people
VISALIA – After a GMC truck and a sedan collided on Demaree St., two individuals were pronounced, with the other in stable condition at the hospital.
On March 15, officers from the Traffic Unit responded to the intersection of Demaree St. and Whitendale Ave. for a traffic collision. Officers located the collision on Demaree St. south of W La Vida Ave. The collision resulted in the death of two people.
The Traffic Unit determined that a black GMC truck was traveling northbound on Demaree and veered into the southbound lanes, colliding with a black Cadillac sedan. The driver of the GMC truck was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries. He is listed in stable condition.
The driver and passenger of the Cadillac were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending confirmation and notification to the family. The Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit is still investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Traffic Unit at (559) 713-4237.
HOMICIDE IN VISALIA
On March 13, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Visalia Police Department received multiple calls of shots fired. They also received a call that a male subject was in the 1700 block of E. Mineral King Ave. suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers responded and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Violent Crimes Unit responded and took over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.