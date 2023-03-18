Tulare woman denied parole after murdering husband

Gravlee and her husband, Andrew Gravlee, were married in October of 1986. At the time of the marriage, Andrew was 35 years her senior. On July 17, 1987, at their home in Tulare, June and her brother Gary Smith stabbed and beat Andrew, killing him. The pair wrapped his body in a tarp and drove him in his pickup to a ravine in the hills near Kettleman City, where they buried him. For the next few months, June collected her husband’s pension and social security checks, and even applied for additional benefits. She explained her husband’s absence by telling people he had left town suddenly.