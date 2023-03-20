County library gets technical with local internships

Tulare County Library’s Alpaugh, Exeter, Lindsay and Pixley branches offer internships to local students interested in technology.
TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Library opened up applications for their newest internship positions, which are geared towards their MakerSpace programs.
The library is opening up opportunities for students ages 15-18 to learn more about the technical field through their new internship program. The internships are funded through the California State Library’s Stronger Together: Out of School Grant and the Tulare County Library Foundation. The interns design and implement MakerSpace programs, with a $500 scholarship awarded upon successful completion. The three to five interns selected per branch can borrow a laptop and hotspot for the duration of the grant from June 2023 to January 2024.
Interns must be flexible, self-motivated and open to constructive criticism, according to the application. The library is seeking teens with strong technology and time management skills, with the ability to design creative programs. Attention to detail is also a big plus. Interns must be available for 1-hour monthly leadership meetings from June 2023 – January 2024.
Complete an application available online at bit.ly/MakerSpaceInternApplication beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 30, 2023. For more information, please call the Alpaugh Branch Library at 559 949-8355, Exeter Branch Library at 559 592-5361, Lindsay Branch Library at 559 562-3021, or Pixley Branch Library at 559 757-1010.
