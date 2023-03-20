County library gets technical with local internships

The library is opening up opportunities for students ages 15-18 to learn more about the technical field through their new internship program. The internships are funded through the California State Library’s Stronger Together: Out of School Grant and the Tulare County Library Foundation. The interns design and implement MakerSpace programs, with a $500 scholarship awarded upon successful completion. The three to five interns selected per branch can borrow a laptop and hotspot for the duration of the grant from June 2023 to January 2024.