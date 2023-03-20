Crumbl Cookie sweetens up Tulare

On Friday March 24, Tulare will get a whole lot sweeter as a locally owned and operated Tulare Crumbl Cookies will open up their doors to the public. They will be located at 2035 east Prosperity Ave., Tulare, California across from the Super Target. In addition to satisfying the sweet tooth of local residences, the store is also providing more than 50 career opportunities to Tulare locals. Store owners, Marco Santeufemia and Anita Almodova, said in a press release they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes.