Crumbl Cookie sweetens up Tulare

Popular franchise Crumbl Cookies offers variety of over 275 cookie flavors, opens their doors on Prosperity Avenue in Tulare
TULARE – Anyone who is looking for a late night snack or a cure for their sweet tooth can now add Crumbl Cookies to their list of places to go in Tulare.
On Friday March 24, Tulare will get a whole lot sweeter as a locally owned and operated Tulare Crumbl Cookies will open up their doors to the public. They will be located at 2035 east Prosperity Ave., Tulare, California across from the Super Target. In addition to satisfying the sweet tooth of local residences, the store is also providing more than 50 career opportunities to Tulare locals. Store owners, Marco Santeufemia and Anita Almodova, said in a press release they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes.
“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors,” Santeufemia and Almodova said in the press release.
Crumbl Cookies will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays. Together with their crew, Santeufemia and Almodova are thrilled to ﬁnally open their doors to bring the people of Tulare together over a box of tasty cookies.
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275+ weekly rotating ﬂavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Crumbl offers a rotating menu with new ﬂavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Sinking their teeth into a warm chocolate chip cookie was all it took for both Santeufemia and Almodova to fall in love with the franchise. It inspired them to begin the journey of opening their ﬁrst Crumbl Cookies.
Santeufemia and Almodova have spent months perfecting the Tulare location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. Customers can order in-person during the ﬁrst five business days of the grand opening. Starting Wednesday, March 29, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Customers can download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies even today.
Some of Crumbl’s specialty ﬂavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more. Don’t miss the weekly ﬂavor drops Sundays at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.
The franchise itself was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. Crumbl Cookies’ mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the “best cookies in the world.” In just ﬁve years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in 45+ states. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.