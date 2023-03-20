Lindsay weathers storm, helps neighbors amid flood

The city is calling this year’s flood the Lewis Response 2023. Lewis Creek raged not in just one area, but in three. Director of city services Neyba Amezcua said that the flooding was primarily in the west side of Lindsay, where the city had five pumps running to keep the water down, including a berm that was built. However, since the river was so full, it began overflowing the berm. Carrillo said that officers were able to respond to calls within the city concerning the floods, but luckily since they are fully staffed, they also had enough manpower to help their next door neighbors in Porterville.