Woodlake residents voice frustrations over outdated flood zones

Joshua Diaz, a resident of Woodlake who lives on West Kaweah Street, had to escape the flooding in his home by crawling out of his window alongside his wife and children. The floodwaters were so deep, that it reached all the way up to his dog’s neck, who he had to scoop up from the water. When Diaz first bought his home, he was not living in a flood zone. Like many in the area, Diaz went without flood insurance under the notion his home would not be affected in the future. Currently, the city of Woodlake has found that the flood zone areas do need to be updated.