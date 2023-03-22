Students awarded for drawing up Farm Bureau calendar

The Tulare County Farm Bureau announces calendar art contest winners, celebrates students with prizes and awards ceremony
TULARE COUNTY – Over 1,500 students from Tulare County public, private and home schools participated in the local farm bureau’s art contest This week, 14 of them became contest winners.
On March 21, winners of the Tulare County Farm Bureau Calendar Art Contest were recognized for their award-winning drawings that will be featured in this year’s calendar. The event was held in the Tulare County Board of Supervisors chambers for the first time in-person since 2019.
This year’s winners of the art contest were:
- Overall winner Emma Souza, Redwood High School
- Back cover winner Jasmin Rivas, Redwood High School
- Monthly winner Analee Munoz Lua, Orosi High School
- Monthly winner Bryce Moore, St. Paul’s School
- Monthly winner Maliah Munoz, St. Aloysius School
- Monthly winner Lily Iverson, St. Paul’s School
- Monthly winner Clara Ferreira, St. Paul’s School
- Monthly winner Madison Daniska, Three Rivers Union School
- Monthly winner Polett Barba, St. Aloysius School
- Monthly winner Zoe Alvarado, Sundale Elementary School
- Monthly winner Sara Satko, Heartland Charter School
- Monthly winner Denise Alvarado, Mission Oak High School
- Monthly winner Abigail Mueller, Wilson Middle School
- Monthly winner Maya Arciga, Orosi High School
Students received cash prizes, a certificate of achievement, and calendars for their friends and family. Tulare County Office of Education will print and distribute the calendar to local schools countywide. 14 out of over a thousand students were recognized at the ceremony. Additionally, 24 other students received an honorable mention and will have their art featured in the produce recognition segment each month.
The award ceremony fell on National Agriculture Week, which is celebrated every year in March on dates announced by the Agriculture Council of America. This year National Agriculture Week was March 21-27, and celebrates the agricultural industry and its role in ensuring a safe, affordable and accessible domestic food supply. This week usually coincides with the first week of Spring and the promise of a bountiful year ahead. Calendars are available at the Farm Bureau office for those interested. Supplies are limited.