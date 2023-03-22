TCOE expands mental health crisis help for youth

On March 14, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the Tulare County Superintendent of Schools for a Mobile Crisis Services unit. The service is for children and youth under 21. Through the development of this program, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency’s Mental Health Branch seeks to reduce the number of hospitalizations and incarcerations. According to the staff report it also aims to increase the services provided at first contact and increase access to mental health services in the community. John Vining is the clinical supervisor who oversees the TCOE behavioral health and crisis services said he is excited about this additional level of access for students around the county.