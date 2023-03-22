Tulare County recognizes Red Cross with timely proclamation

Poisall said as of yesterday, there are 600 volunteers who have “deployed in” to help those in need in California. She said some of these volunteers are from around the country, including North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas and more. According to an American Red Cross Central California Region Facebook post on Monday March, 20, there are over 490 trained disaster workers deployed throughout the Central California Region. According to Poisall, that region covers areas from Kern County up to San Jose.