Adult male arrested in assault on El Diamante campus

According to the Visalia Police department on March 22, at around 1:43 p.m., police officers responded to El Diamante High School for a report of a fight in progress between two adult males and an 18-year-old El Diamante student. When officers arrived on scene, they arrested Augustine Mora, 30, but the second adult suspect fled prior to officers arriving on scene. Mora was later booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for assault with a deadly weapon, which were listed as Mora’s hands and feet, conspiracy to commit a crime and trespassing.