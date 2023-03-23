Adult male arrested in assault on El Diamante campus

Visalia Police Department responds to fight in progress between two adult males and 18-year-old student, arrests Augustine Mora
VISALIA – An adult male fled El Diamonte’s campus after the Visalia Police Department arrived to break up a fight.
According to the Visalia Police department on March 22, at around 1:43 p.m., police officers responded to El Diamante High School for a report of a fight in progress between two adult males and an 18-year-old El Diamante student. When officers arrived on scene, they arrested Augustine Mora, 30, but the second adult suspect fled prior to officers arriving on scene. Mora was later booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for assault with a deadly weapon, which were listed as Mora’s hands and feet, conspiracy to commit a crime and trespassing.
During this investigation, police officers learned the two adult males gained entry onto campus with the intent to assault the victim. According to Visalia Unified School District public information officer Cristina Gutierrez, it is suspected that two adult males gained unauthorized access via the south end of campus.
VUSD released a statement in regards to the altercation and explained that the school went on lockdown while the event was happening. Once the arrest had been made it was lifted.
“This incident is under investigation by VPD, and Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is reviewing all security and safety protocols. VUSD, along with VPD, takes all incidents seriously to keep our schools and community safe,” the statement read.
According to VPD, the two male’s intent to assault the victim was in regards to a domestic dispute that occurred the previous week. No injuries occurred during this incident and officers are actively looking for the second suspect involved.
This investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Tad Baten at 559-730-7661 ext. 218 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-7438.