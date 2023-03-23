Cars on K rides its way into Tulare

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual Cars on K show in downtown Tulare on April 1
TULARE – The Tulare Chamber of Commerce has once again planned its annual Cars on K show for next month, and is set to be the second car show held since the pandemic.
Cars on K is rolling into downtown Tulare on April 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show will feature over 100 classic and custom cars for car enthusiasts and families to see. The history of downtown’s ‘main street’ melds with the history and stories of these great rides, according to director of marketing Arielle Gutierrez.
“The Tulare Chamber looks forward to this annual opportunity to bring guests into our downtown. The city is in the midst of implementing multiple initiatives for reinvigorating our downtown community with new restaurant and retail offerings and building enhancements,” Chamber CEO Donnette Silva Carter said in a statement.
Classic cars are not the only ones that will be lining the streets of this event, as newer cars are also welcomed. There will also be thirty-one trophies up for grabs for those showcasing their prized vehicles, and Gutierrez said that there is no set criteria on how the cars will be judged. Overall, the look, interior and paint job are the main aspects of a winning car. Those wishing to register their ride can do so in advance at www.tularechamber.org. Take advantage of the discounted early registration fee of $30. Day-of registration will be $40.
“There’s really not a ‘best old car’ or ‘best new car,’ it’s all of them. Just appreciating the beauty of each individual car,” Gutierrez said.
There will be a local DJ and radio station present at the event, as well as a variety of food vendors, shops and more. Some featured vendors that will be attending are Tacos San Marcos, the Cupcake Route and Don Gummy.
“When we started to plan [the car show] again this year, we already had people calling and making sure that we were going to do it. It is just a great community event. We’re really excited to continue it,” Gutierrez said.
The downtown area is currently being renovated, and Gutierrez said that it will be a “night and day” difference. The renovations will make the entire street more lively and aesthetic, giving car show attendees and showers a new experience than previous years.
“It is genuinely a great event for the family, especially after the weather that we’ve been having. It’s supposed to be very nice, and we’re just really excited to see everyone there,” Gutierrez said.