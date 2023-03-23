County expands resiliency through radio waves

The cost of this project will be covered entirely through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, (ARPA). Signed into law by President Biden in May 2021, the $1.9 trillion in ARPA funding can be used for a variety of projects including infrastructure improvements in water, sewer and broadband internet access and for a broad category of funding to “support government services.” Halford said they have until 2026 to complete the project so they are trying to get started as soon as possible.