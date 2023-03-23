Floodwaters to replenish states underground reservoirs

In the past, Jacobsen said that most groundwater was accounted for since it was so scarce. So, this water would be divided up to certain districts, with very little left. This year is different, as there is water in the system that is above and beyond the needs of those entities that are contracted for water. This will allow for others who are not contracted for water to come in and use the flood water for groundwater as well, without having to go through the state for permission, which can at times take months.