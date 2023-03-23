Visalia centenarian Marie Kuchenbecker turns 104

Kuchenbecker has seen the world change drastically over the last 100 years. One of the positives of this change is how educated people have become, and that they are able to work jobs that are not as strenuous as before, Kuchenbecker said. Nowadays, however, Kuchenbecker said that it is a lot harder for this generation than when she was their age. There are so many different avenues in life that a person can take now, that kids can be “handicapped” with all of their options.