World Ag Expo expands teaching opportunities

The year was the 56th annual World Ag Expo. It marked a 10-year high in show attendance with 108,233 people on the grounds over the three-day run. It is a large difference in comparison to the 2021 show that was put on virtually. Fawkes said they learned a lot from putting on an entirely virtual show, and posting the seminars online was one of the most successful components. She said they wanted to continue to make the information available, so this is the first year they recorded the seminars to make them available after the fact.