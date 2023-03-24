Dave’s Hot Chicken brings the heat to Visalia

Dave’s will be located at 3301 south Mooney Blvd., in the Sequoia Mall Center in the old Mainland building, across the parking lot from Hobby Lobby. Olmos said she is excited for the revival of the Sequoia Mall Center. She said she remembers shopping at Mervyn’s and how the mall was several years ago. Because of that, she is excited to be a part of what brings life back into the mall. However, as far as sharing a parking lot with another popular chicken restaurant, Raising Canes, Olmos said they are not worried.