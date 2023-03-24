Samanta Gutierrez crowned as OBF Queen

The people I have met, experiences I have made and life lessons I have gathered will truly last a lifetime. As my time as the Lindsay Orange Blossom Queen comes to a close, I would like to give my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to represent this beautiful little town in the middle of the orange groves. Through this experience I learned about the past, present and future of Lindsay and how the community keeps traditions alive while continuing to flourish and grow. I have learned that it is the people of Lindsay that make this town so special and unique.

This year was unlike any other and was made extra special by those committed to keeping important traditions alive in Lindsay. A special thank you to the City of Lindsay and the Orange Blossom Committee for your time and contributions into making this a wonderful experience. Thank you to Salinas’ for opening your home and hearts. Through your family I can see what it means to love a community and give back to something so special. My beautiful attendants Dexire, Sandra, Emily and Perla, I loved every second I spent with you girls and am so proud of all the accompaniments you have made and will continue to accomplish. I am so excited to see what the future holds for each of you and hope to see each of you continue to make an impact on this community. Ellen DiChiera-Blumer, my heart warms and my eyes tear up as I say your name. You are a beautiful person inside and out and I aspire to be half the loving, humorous, generous person you are because then I will know I am living a fulfilled life. You have shown me what it means to make a home in a community and I thank you for that. Lastly, thank you to my family and friends for the love and support you have given me, I would not be the person I am today without you.

Congratulations to the 91st Annual Orange Blossom Queen, Court and Honored Couple. I am excited for you all to experience the amazing traditions of Lindsay and be honored for the amazing people that you are. Take the most out of every moment because this is an amazing once in a lifetime opportunity.

As my time as the 90th Orange Blossom Queen comes to an end, I am filled with gratitude, joy and a bit of sadness. Lindsay will always have a special place in my heart because there truly is no place like home.