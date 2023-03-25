Local man sentenced to life for murdering wife

Van Es was contacted by law enforcement and admitted to messaging the victim about meeting with her but denied that he left his home that evening. Video surveillance showed that contrary to his statement, he had left his home late that evening and did not return until nearly midnight. The video captured a shotgun in the bed of his truck as he pulled back into his driveway. Officers located a shotgun hidden behind the seats of the Van Es’ truck with a single expended shell still in the firearm – the same type used to kill the victim. DNA evidence collected on scene indicated that he was present at the location where the victim was found.