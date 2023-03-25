TC deputy DA Kelly Habroun named Woman of the Year

Assemblyman Vince Fong honors Kelly Habroun as woman of the year for her resolute prosecution against the offenders of crimes against children
SACRAMENTO – In time for Women’s History Month, deputy district attorney Kelly Habroun was recognized as woman of the year by a state assemblyman.
On Monday, March 20, district 32 assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) recognized Tulare County deputy district attorney Kelly Habroun as 2023 woman of the year at the State Capitol. Fong recognized Habroun for her resolute prosecution against the offenders of crimes against children and her determination to keep the community safe. According to Fong, Habroun works tirelessly to put away sexual assault offenders and those who harm children.
“This recognition from assemblyman Fong is such an incredible honor,” Habroun said. “It is a privilege to serve the community as a deputy district attorney specializing in the prosecution of sex crimes against child victims under 14 years of age. To be an advocate for justice for the most vulnerable victims, and be their voice when they feel like they don’t have one is an honor.”
Kelly has previously been assigned to the Visalia and Porterville misdemeanor divisions, the Visalia general felony division, and currently serves in the Crimes Against Children Division. Recently Habroun was also selected as Prosecutor of the Year at the Tulare County District Attorney’s office for her hard work in serving victims of crime and her commitment to justice in our community.
“Kelly is a gifted prosecutor with a passion to bring justice for children,” Assemblyman Fong said. “Kelly’s work is undoubtedly difficult but necessary, and thanks to Kelly, our community is safer.”
Following her assignment to the Crimes Against Children Division, Habroun was given the opportunity to pursue her passion of prosecuting sexual assault cases. She currently handles all sexual abuse cases with child victims under the age of fourteen occurring in North Tulare County. Her first felony sexual assault trial involved three separate victims and resulted in a sentence of 480 years to life in prison. Kelly joined the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office in December 2017.