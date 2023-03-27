Allensworth seeks donations as flooding begins to ebb

The community is looking for help in any way people are willing to give. Anyone looking to donate to the APA for general support can do so via the “Support Allensworth” button on the APA’s official website at www.allensworthpa.org under the fund “floodwatersupport2023”. The community is also looking for donations in several areas including baby supplies like diapers, formula and wipes; menstrual products; septic safe toilet paper; cleaning supplies; hygiene products; soaps and shampoos; pet food; non perishable food items; first aid kits; emergency supplies like generators or flashlights and more. A full list can be found: Allensworth Community Needs List. Members of the public who wish to donate items, may reach out to Valerie Jasso-Gorospe 661-303-1032 and Goana Toscano 661-778-9271, or the general APA Phone number: 559-656-2141.