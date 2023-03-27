Sequoia and Kings National Parks announce reopening dates

Damage assessments are still in progress, but so far there are roughly 20 different areas of significant damage along the Generals Highway from Sequoia to Kings Canyon. Mineral King Road has also sustained significant damage, both inside and outside the park boundary. Caltrans is reporting major road damage on sections of Highway 180 leading into Cedar Grove. In areas such as Cedar Grove, Crystal Cave, and Mineral King, park personnel have not yet gained sufficient access to have a thorough understanding of the obstacles to reopening.