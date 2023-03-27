Sequoia and Kings National Parks announce reopening dates

The Sequoia and Kings National Parks begin recovery after a series of devastating storms, announce possible reopening dates to the public in meeting
SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK – After intense rainstorms swept through the local national parks, certain roadways were severely damaged, causing them to be closed until further notice.
Leadership from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, in partnership with Tulare County and Caltrans, hosted a public meeting in Three Rivers on March 24, and shared their current estimated time frames for reopening areas to the public. So far, most areas within the parks will remain closed until further notice, while the earliest that some areas will be open is in mid-April.
“Recovery from this year’s weather events is going to be a long haul,” Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Superintendent, said in a statement. “While we have sustained a lot of damage, our employees have gone to herculean measures to ensure restored visitor access and services.”
The recent major winter storms began in early January and followed by a succession of weather events in March. Park officials stressed that there are still many unknowns that are likely to change these dates, and plan to issue regular updates to their projections.
Damage assessments are still in progress, but so far there are roughly 20 different areas of significant damage along the Generals Highway from Sequoia to Kings Canyon. Mineral King Road has also sustained significant damage, both inside and outside the park boundary. Caltrans is reporting major road damage on sections of Highway 180 leading into Cedar Grove. In areas such as Cedar Grove, Crystal Cave, and Mineral King, park personnel have not yet gained sufficient access to have a thorough understanding of the obstacles to reopening.
Repairs and restoration of public access to many of these areas of the parks will require contracted highway construction crews. This means one-lane access for park personnel and residents now, and at least some level of impacted traffic flow after public reopening.
“We will work collaboratively with our communities, stakeholders, and agency partners to facilitate as efficient a process of getting the parks back open as we possibly can,” Jordan said.
Given all the unknown variables, the current projected reopening timeframes are as follows:
Kings Canyon National Park
- Grant Grove (Access to giant sequoias, the General Grant Tree, winter snowplay, camping, lodging, trails and more)
- Current Status: Closed
- Estimated Reopening: April 14, contingent upon the completion of major road repairs outside the park along Highway 180 west of the park boundary
- Cedar Grove (Access to wilderness, camping, lodging, river, waterfalls, trails, and more)
- Current Status: Closed for the winter season
- Estimated Reopening: Not currently available, as it is dependent upon the completion of major road repairs outside the park on Highway 180 between Grant Grove and Cedar Grove
Sequoia National Park
- The Foothills area between the Sequoia entrance station and Hospital Rock Picnic Area (Access to lower elevation camping, trails, wilderness, rivers, and more. No access to giant sequoias)
- Current Status: Closed
- Estimated Reopening: April 7 – 14
- The Giant Forest/Wolverton Snow Play Area/Lodgepole/Wuksachi Areas (Access to giant sequoias, the General Sherman Tree, winter snowplay, camping, lodging, wilderness, Moro Rock, Tunnel Log, and more)
- Current Status: Closed
- Access via Highway 180 through the Kings Canyon entrance station
- Estimated Reopening: May 26- June 16
- Access via Highway 198 through the Sequoia entrance station
- Estimated Reopening: Sometime in June 2023
- Crystal Cave
- Current Status: Closed for the winter season
- Estimated Reopening: Not currently available
- Mineral King
- Current Status: Closed
- Estimated Reopening: Not currently available, as it is dependent upon the completion of major road repairs below the park boundary