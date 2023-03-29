County aids residents in removal of damage and debris

Tulare County is launching a debris removal program for residents who have been impacted by flooding. They will be in partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They have established a program where residents can set out their debris and damaged furniture, and then county staff will remove it from their property and dispose of it in bins. Residents are encouraged to place any debris related to the recent flooding events curbside at the edge of the road in front of their homes in an area that will not impede traffic or cause a road hazard.