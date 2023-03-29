Exeter ready to break ground in Tooleville water connection

The Exeter City Council approved the execution of the consolidation agreement between Exeter and Tooleville. This marks the beginning of much needed water infrastructure repair for both areas, and is set to put Tooleville’s water woes to an end. The agreement was passed on to the State Water Board in January and was approved with no changes required. Now, Ennis says that the next steps are to get everything settled with the Department of Water Resources (DWR) grant to get the ball rolling on the project. Since it would take years to reach a full consolidation, the city will first work on their emergency intertie solution, which will be an interim solution until then.