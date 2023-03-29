Porterville shop hits the cleaners as legacy business

The origin of her business started in 1977, when Jordan moved to Porterville from Southern California. At the time, she wasn’t familiar with many people in the area; but it was in the small town that she met her second husband, LeRoy. A native to Porterville himself, LeRoy helped Jordan as she settled into the community. After a few years of getting to know more of the community, she continued to fall in love with the close-knit community the city is known for, according to the news release.