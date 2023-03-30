CSET senior day celebration flourishes with spring

Community Services Employment Training nonprofit agency hosts 51st senior day in the park amidst post-storm springtime blooms
VISALIA – As the rain clouds begin to part and spring flowers start to bloom, local senior citizens can enjoy a walk through green fields for this year’s senior day in the park.
The social event is put together every year by the Community Services Employment Training (CSET), in collaboration with Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging, for hundreds of Tulare County senior citizens to enjoy. This year’s gathering is set for May 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Visalia’s Mooney Grove Park with a theme of “April Showers Bring May Flowers.”
The event is open to the public, so senior citizens and their guests can all enjoy an exciting lineup of activities and entertainment. For activities, participants can engage with a cake walk, classic car show, bingo games with raffle prizes, informational booths from local agencies and more.
On the entertainment side, live music will be performed by local music groups and – back by popular demand – fan-favorite Jeremy “Elvis” Pearce. During the event, lunch will be provided for seniors and their guests.
According to CSET, this event would not be achievable without the support of community sponsors. In a statement, the organization expressed gratitude to its sponsors for their contribution in making senior day the “social event of the year” for Tulare County seniors and their families. To become a sponsor for Senior Day in the Park, interested parties can visit www.cset.org/senior-day.
Interested parties can also seize the opportunity to be part of the event through exhibitor booths. According to CSET, these booths are a big hit with senior citizens and supply a cost effective method of reaching a large audience of over 1,500 older adults and their families. The goal of these booths is to provide information and resources to attendees, however, so marketing and sales activities are prohibited from the event.
The spacing for exhibitor booths is limited, so interested parties can register for a spot on the CSET’s website through the senior day page. The registration and payment for the space must be received no later than April 28 and there is no option for on-site registration.
The Community Services Employment Training is a nonprofit agency that was established in 1976 to fight the war on poverty. According to the agency’s website, CSET’s mission is to inspire youth, families and communities to achieve self-reliance through innovative pathways and collaboration. Its vision is for communities and residents to gain the knowledge, skills and resources they need to achieve the American dream.
The Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging was started in 1965 as a leading local authority and advocate for issues and concerns that aging adults are facing. According to the agency’s website, the agency coordinates a wide range of community-based services to address the variety of needs that develop with age. They can help with things like getting Medicare counseling, home-delivered meals, writing a will, finding a caregiver or employment, or fighting off depression, amongst other services.