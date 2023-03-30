CSET senior day celebration flourishes with spring

The Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging was started in 1965 as a leading local authority and advocate for issues and concerns that aging adults are facing. According to the agency’s website, the agency coordinates a wide range of community-based services to address the variety of needs that develop with age. They can help with things like getting Medicare counseling, home-delivered meals, writing a will, finding a caregiver or employment, or fighting off depression, amongst other services.