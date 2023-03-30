Pine Flat sees evacuation warning amid storm

According to the incident report from the Cal Fire Tulare Unit, heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the county, which includes Pine Flat. Not only that, but snowfall is also expected to continue in mountains above 6,000 feet. Residents should be aware of “rapidly rising water levels,” which will make roads become blocked off or extremely slick. The report cautions residents to not travel through running water due to unseen dangers, such as sinkholes, culvert washouts and debris that may be present under seemingly shallow waters.