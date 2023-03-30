Recent rain is reprieve from atmospheric rivers

It appears the Corps’ job will be a little easier and Tulare County soil may have a chance to get a little drier as its real time flow charts show little change on March 30 following yesterday’s rain. Saturated soils on the Valley floor will continue to impact small communities in the area as water continues to be shuttled down the hill into the old Tulare Lake Basin including the St. John’s and Tule Rivers. Several small towns, most notably Woodlake and Allensworth, are continuing to deal with the effects of being knee deep in water for an extended period of time.