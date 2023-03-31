“Comedy Jam” humors Visalia Fox Theatre

Visalia Fox Theatre welcomes four notable comedians on May 13, tickets go on sale at the end of March
VISALIA – This year’s “Comedy Jam” is bringing the laughs to Visalia this May, and will feature notable comedians from all over the West Coast.
“Comedy Jam” is heading to the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 13, and will feature four stand-up comedians who are featured on America’s Got Talent and in Hollywood movies. The comedy line-up includes Dustin Ybarra, Chris Riggins, Kabir Singh and Butch Escobar. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. This will be an 18+ comedy event, and IDs will be checked at the door. Tickets will be on sale to the public beginning March 31 at 10 a.m. at www.foxvisalia.org.
Ybarra is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He’s known for the movies, We Bought a Zoo (2011), Hop (2011) and Us (2019). He has worked alongside notable actors such as Matt Damon, Scarlett Johanson and more. He currently has over 50,000 followers and counting on Instragram at @dustin_ybarra.
Riggins is the 2022 San Francisco Comedy Competition winner, where he competed against 32 contestants and hundreds of auditioners. He is also the “door guy” at the Comedy Store Hollywood. Hailing from Berkeley, California, Riggins often melds intellect with humor, making him stand out for his quick wit.
Singh is a 2021 America’s Got Talent Semi-Finalist. Since then, he has been featured on Comedy Central, Family Guy and BBC News. Singh is an American-Indian comedian from Portland, Oregon and began his comedy career fairly early in his life. He is known as the “funniest Indian kid in Oregon,” which he claims was not difficult to achieve, since he is the only Indian kid in Oregon.
Escobar has performed all over the country and overseas. He has been in just about every Comedy Club on the California West Coast, including Punch Line San Francisco, The Comedy Store in Los Angeles La Jolla and the Improv Hollywood. Butch has toured with many comedians including Joey Diaz, Felipe Esparza and Las Vegas resident Edwin San Juan.