“Comedy Jam” humors Visalia Fox Theatre

“Comedy Jam” is heading to the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 13, and will feature four stand-up comedians who are featured on America’s Got Talent and in Hollywood movies. The comedy line-up includes Dustin Ybarra, Chris Riggins, Kabir Singh and Butch Escobar. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. This will be an 18+ comedy event, and IDs will be checked at the door. Tickets will be on sale to the public beginning March 31 at 10 a.m. at www.foxvisalia.org.