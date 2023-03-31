Lakeview Estates finds place in Woodlake amid flood worries

City engineer Monique Mello said that though they would be filling in the ditch, approximately 1,100 linear feet of 18 inch stormwater pipe would be undergrounded along Olive Lane. This would then connect to the existing stormwater pipe at Lakeview Avenue and at Woodlake City Park. The basin that this water would flow into is still in the works to be constructed, and will be up to 40 acres, with room to expand.