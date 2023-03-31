State officials flood White House with natural disaster requests

An atmospheric river had swept through the state on March 15, causing the record snow pack to melt and an increase in rainfall. This caused widespread flooding, erosion, power outages and road closures across the state that have threatened the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Californians, according to the members’ letter. The storms damaged and continue to threaten federal and state highways and roads, critical infrastructure, homes and buildings. In Tulare County, many homes were impacted, with some residents in Woodlake experiencing knee-deep floodwaters in their homes following the first major storm on March 10. Many residents have questioned if they should even rebuild, in fear another flood will claim their home.