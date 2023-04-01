Tulare names dog park after fallen K9 officer

When the suspect refused to get out of their car, Bane entered the vehicle on the driver’s side through a broken window. Officers were not aware the suspect was armed and Bane was shot multiple times, dying instantly. The suspect also fired shots at Bane’s partner and handler Officer Ryan Garcia. He was shot in the hand and his chest, which was stopped by his ballistic vest according to Ynclan. Officers returned gunfire and the suspect was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Ynclan said Garcia had to have several surgeries on his hand and ultimately had to medically retire. He had been with the department as a patrol officer since 2012 and became a K9 handler in 2019, with Bane being his first partner, according to Ynclan.