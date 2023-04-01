“When Emperor’s Rule,” reign over this year’s Garden Party

The mural program has generated local commerce through tourism by making the city a destination on the way to Sequoia National Park. Currently, there are 34 murals and more are planned. Tourism in Exeter has more than doubled every year since 1996 when the first mural was completed. Typically painted on Exeter’s staple brick buildings, they tell the city’s story, from the late 1800s to now. “The Orange Harvest” was painted by Colleen Mitchell-Venya, who has had her hands in most of the murals on Exeter’s brick walls. This particular mural pays homage to when Exeter supplied the majority of red table grapes throughout the United States and Canada.