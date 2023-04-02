County honors national boxing ‘Gem’

At the age of 8, Jennah began attending the Visalia Police Activities League Boxing with one goal in mind, to become a world champion in mixed martial arts. She discovered her older brothers and sisters had won Junior Olympic medals for wrestling and from that point on she knew she had to be better than them. Additionally, being a female in a male dominated sport has also given her motivation to fight even harder. Larry said she would always practice at home in any spare time she had. According to Jennah, in MMA you always have to be one step ahead and that is why she practiced at home, to be one step ahead of everyone else.