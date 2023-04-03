County floods with evacuation warnings, preps for future storms

In Porterville, there is a warning for the south side of the 100 block of Rio Vista Avenue. The order does not include Highway 190 or Road 284 to the Schafer Dam. There is a warning for the west of Porterville on Olive Avenue to Avenue 144 and the Friant/Kern Canal to the Tule River and Westwood Street. It also includes both sides of the Tule River from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success in Porterville to the east side of Road 284. Not only that, but it extends from Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146 to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.