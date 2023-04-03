Several die between three accidents in Visalia over the weekend

A 32-year-old male out of Cutler, whose notification is pending, was driving a 2005 Honda CR-V, on state route 245, or Millwood Drive, in a northerly direction just north of Avenue 368. Luis Garcia, 38, out of Woodlake, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe in a southerly direction approaching the Honda. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver of the Honda failed to maintain his lane as he traversed a curve and allowed his vehicle to travel into the southbound lane to his immediate left. After traveling out of his lane, the Honda struck the Chevrolet head on within the southbound lane. The driver of the honda was not wearing his seatbelt and as a result of this crash, the driver of the Honda sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not transported. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor and the investigation is ongoing.