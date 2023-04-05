California Water Service Group enters new credit agreement

Currently in Visalia, Smegal said they are working on two large capital improvement projects, both million gallon storage tanks. Construction should begin in a few months on the most recent project. It will be adding a one million gallon storage tank, booster pump station and 16 foot pipeline on East Acequia Avenue just east of downtown. In addition to that, Smegal said there is an additional project in the design process, with construction to follow either later this year or next. It will be another one million gallon storage tank and booster pump station. This one will be located at McAuliff Street and Race Avenue to add peaking supply at the current well station. Smegal said there are additional small projects and other projects not as far along as well.