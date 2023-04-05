Southern sierra snowpack hits 300% of April average

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) conducted their fourth snow survey of the year on April 3 and the report showed snowpack levels are on par with being the highest they have ever been. DWR’s electronic readings from 130 snow sensors placed throughout the state indicate the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 66.1 inches, or 237% of average for this date. The size and distribution of this year’s snowpack is also posing severe flood risk to areas of the state, especially the Southern San Joaquin Valley. However, the rate at which the snowpack will melt is still unknown and will have to be judged consistently in the coming weeks.