Tulare Lake returns from the dead, contamination rumors swirl

Since TLC operates in the areas where the once colossal lake resided, some raised concern of their solid and green waste contaminating the waters. TLC is a 175-acre composting facility located near Kettleman City, which provides fertilizer and enriched soil to many growers in the Central Valley. TLC is owned and operated by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, and part of their process is converting human waste from Los Angeles into fertilizer, and it comes in tons. The LA Time published an article that the flooding of the area could carry the bacteria of solid waste into the lake and other flooded areas. However, Langpap said that the facility has already taken precautions for the flood.