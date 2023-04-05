Visalia Car Show honors 75 anniversary of local car club

The car show event is free to the public and will take place on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be prizes given to participants for best engine, best interior, best paint, best stock appearing, best overall, best motorcycle and Lion’s choice according to Van Horn. He said the cars are chosen not only by appearance, but the story behind the car is also taken into consideration. Members of the Lion’s Club who are judging will have their hands full with so many cars in attendance. Because there will be hundreds of cars brought by individuals, there are usually 40 different car manufacturers represented. There will be eye candy for all car enthusiasts.