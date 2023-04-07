Local choir to perform in new catholic church

This will be one of VCC’s largest performances as there will be 140 individuals singing with live music alongside them from about a dozen musicians. John Sorber has been the creative director for VCC for the past 15 years and he will be conducting this show as well. This year, because of the size of the choir, it has allowed for VCC to have their first ever chamber choir. A chamber choir is made of more advanced singers from all four parts, alto, soprano, bases and tenors, creating a group of 20 individuals. The VCC’s chamber choir is called Voces Limine which is latin for voices of light, and they will be making their premier performance at the upcoming event.