New weed warehouse rolls up to Woodlake

A wholesale cannabis warehouse, Nabis, is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony in Woodlake on April 25
WOODLAKE – On April 25, a new cannabis wholesale warehouse will finally open its doors to the city of Woodlake, welcoming yet another cannabis business into the city.
Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal market, sells everything from flower, vape, concentrates, prerolls, edibles and personal care. The 86,000 square foot building is set to open up by the end of this month. This is yet another addition to Woodlake’s plethora of cannabis dispensaries, warehouses and cultivation sites. The new facility in Woodlake was built to be highly energy efficient and more than doubles Nabis’ storage capacity to continue to support the burgeoning industry at large.
“Nabis’ growth comes from the phenomenal work our team does, as well as the ongoing support from our partners,” Jun S. Lee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis, said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the comprehensive set of software tools and infrastructural support we created for California’s supply chain to streamline wholesaling operations and further promote efficient brand scaling.”
Since its inception in 2018, the company, which currently represents approximately 15% market share of the state’s total cannabis sales, has surpassed $1 billion in completed end-to-end transactions by providing product fulfillment and payment processing services in the industry. “Jun and I founded Nabis with the goal for it to be the most scalable and accessible platform in the industry, and to create equal opportunity for brands and retailers of all sizes as well as their strategies,” Vince Ning, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis, said in a statement.
Though the city has a population of roughly 7,700 people, Woodlake’s cannabis industry began blooming just one year after recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2016. The extra funds coming from tax revenue transformed Woodlake’s parks and recreation, public safety, streets and roads and recreational trails.
“We’re elated to continue supporting so many businesses, but as the landscape continues to shift and the market heads into a tumultuous period, our priority is now on maintaining a stable infrastructural platform for the entire California cannabis supply chain,” Ning said.
As more cultivation sites and dispensaries made their way into Woodlake, a historic spike in cannabis tax revenue jumped from roughly $50,000 in 2017 to $895,527.82 in 2021. In 2018, just a year after the first dispensary moved to Woodlake, the cannabis tax revenue spiked to $229,000. Cannabis taxes account for 10% of the city’s general fund. The cannabis market is starting to level out, and even with new cultivation sites, Lara predicts that future tax revenue will be similar to this year.
Nabis supports over 150 brands, including Kurvana, RNBW, Space Coyote, The Parent Company, Emerald Sky and Dompen. Not only that, but they are the creators of Nabis Marketplace, Nabis Capital and Nabis Analytics, a growth platform that connects brands with retailers and provides businesses financing and data analytics insights to help sales strategy. Nabis increased their delivery capacity by over 100% and is the first wholesale marketplace to invest heavily into its delivery fleet, adding semi trucks to ensure a distribution turnaround of 36 hours.
“Our vision is to become a national wholesaling platform that helps our partners launch and scale rapidly,” Ning said. “Nabis grew quickly and strategically, and we owe our success to employees and partners.”