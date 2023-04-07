New weed warehouse rolls up to Woodlake

Since its inception in 2018, the company, which currently represents approximately 15% market share of the state’s total cannabis sales, has surpassed $1 billion in completed end-to-end transactions by providing product fulfillment and payment processing services in the industry. “Jun and I founded Nabis with the goal for it to be the most scalable and accessible platform in the industry, and to create equal opportunity for brands and retailers of all sizes as well as their strategies,” Vince Ning, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis, said in a statement.