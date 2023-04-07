OBF art show paints picture for Lindsay after three-year hiatus

The judged art show includes works by Tulare County adult artists, college students in the open division and students from Lindsay High School. The artwork featured mediums from traditional oil paints, all the way to abstract pastels. Embedded in the art are the thoughts and emotions of each painter, with some exhibiting what it’s like to feel teen angst, and others representing the power of mother nature. Former mayor and contributor to the event Pamela Kimball said that over 100 pieces were submitted by Lindsay High School, and roughly 50 pieces for the adult division. The art gallery will run through May 5 and will be open each Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.