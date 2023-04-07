OBF art show paints picture for Lindsay after three-year hiatus

The Orange Blossom Festival’s art show displays the work of locals throughout Tulare County in the Lindsay Museum and Gallery through May 5
LINDSAY – The Lindsay Art Association and Lindsay Museum and Gallery partnered up for the annual Orange Blossom Festival art show, which celebrates the creativity of locals, for the first time after COVID.
The judged art show includes works by Tulare County adult artists, college students in the open division and students from Lindsay High School. The artwork featured mediums from traditional oil paints, all the way to abstract pastels. Embedded in the art are the thoughts and emotions of each painter, with some exhibiting what it’s like to feel teen angst, and others representing the power of mother nature. Former mayor and contributor to the event Pamela Kimball said that over 100 pieces were submitted by Lindsay High School, and roughly 50 pieces for the adult division. The art gallery will run through May 5 and will be open each Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“This was our chance to have an art show in Lindsay during the orange blossom festival, which is a really long standing tradition,” Kimball said. “It’s local artists, some are abstract, some are photographers, there’s also pen and ink. There’s just all different kinds of wonderful, beautiful art.”
The judge for the show, Shane Guffogg, grew up in Lindsay and Strathmore and went to Strathmore High School. He attended Porterville College, and then headed off to art school in Los Angeles. He has had many shows featuring his work locally and abroad, and frequents local art clubs.
“It’s a tradition that goes back at least to the early 60’s to have an orange blossom art show. So it was really great to get it going again this year,” Kimball said.
Guffogg awarded ribbons to artworks in several media categories in both divisions. The awards went to:
- Best in Show: “Swimming upstream at Russian River Falls”, Photograph by Ian Oliver
- 1st Place in Painting (Oils & Acrylics combined) : “Celestial”, Acrylic, by Andrea Culver
- 1st Place in Pastels: “Teen Angst”, by Bethany Phillips
- 1st Place in Watercolor: “Sutton Iris”, by Wanda Cottengim
- 1st Place in Drawing & Mixed Media: “Chaos”, by Emilie Dummar
- 1st Place in Photography: “Sequoia Storm Approaching”, by Beckie Ballew Nava
- 1st Place in Digital Art: “Pods”, by Joanie Constable
- 1st Place in Sculpture: “Coqueta”, by Silvia Rodriguez-Bryant
In the Student Division, awards went to:
- Best in Show: “Kong”, by Sebastian Corona
- 1st Place: “Black Tile”, by Diane C.
- 2nd Place: “Bloody Night” by Belinda Cabrera
- 3rd Place: “Retain and Release the Valuable” by Paulina Orozco
The Lindsay Museum and Gallery is located at 165 North Gale Hill Avenue, in Lindsay. For further information please contact us at [email protected].