Tulare County stays in strong position on all fronts

Townsend, supervisor for district 5, gave the state of the county address at the April 4 board of supervisors meeting. In his address, Townsend explained how the county has worked incredibly hard through much adversity, not only recently dealing with the storms, but in other facets as well. Townsend said his theme for this year as chairman is “Building the Future.” He acknowledged there is much work to be done and many challenges to face as individuals, as communities and as a county. He thanked several county entities for all the hard work that has been put in to allow him to say the county is in a strong position despite any difficulties.