Sequoia Symphony announces return of American icons music festival

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra’s American icons festival returns to Visalia, celebrating iconic American music with three concerts, special guest artists, and Leonard Bernstein’s best works
VISALIA – The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated American Icons music festival. This two-week event, celebrating the works of iconic composers, songwriters and singers, will kick off on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Visalia Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
The festival will feature three concerts, including American Icons I on April 15, A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel on April 20 and American Icons II on April 22. The festival is sponsored by The Sun-Gazette newspaper.
American Icons I will feature special guest artist Dominic Cheli, and the music of Higdon, Gershwin, and Copland. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
On April 20, A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel featuring Brandon Pasion will take place at the Cellar Door, with doors opening at 6:00 P.M. and the concert starting at 7:00 P.M. Brandon Pasion will perform the beloved hits from the 1970s folk/pop duo.
The festival will conclude on April 22nd with American Icons II at the Visalia Fox Theatre. Maestro Bruce Kiesling will host a pre-concert talk, and the concert will include Leonard Bernstein’s best and most famous works, including music from “On the Waterfront” and “West Side Story.”
Tickets for all events can be purchased at SequoiaSymphonyOrchestra.com or by calling 559-732-8600. The cost is $20 at the door, cash only.
Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to enjoy world-class music and pay homage to some of America’s most legendary musical icons.