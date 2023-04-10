Tulare County Library launches seed libraries with home gardening classes

Tulare County Library partners with Tulare & Kings Master Gardeners to offer seed libraries and gardening classes in five branches.
TULARE COUNTY – Patrons of Tulare County Library can now check out seeds for vegetables, herbs, and flowers from seed libraries in five branches, as part of a project supported by a grant from the California State Library.
The library has partnered with Tulare & Kings Master Gardeners to provide home gardening classes at branches in Visalia, Exeter, Lindsay, Pixley and Ivanhoe. Lessons will cover topics such as: beginning gardening; keep a productive garden; and growing a summer garden.
The Tulare County Library serves all residents of the county and offers additional services such as book machines, a literacy center, and a bookmobile. More information on the seed libraries and classes can be found on the library’s website or by calling 559-713-2700. Follow the library on social media for updates and events.