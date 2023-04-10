Tulare offers incentives for businesses to invest, thrive

At the March 7 meeting, city council members approved general guidelines for the creation of an Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) available in two categories. The purpose of the EDIP is to encourage new private sector investment and job creation in the city for businesses. It is an outcome from a 2023 strategic plan study session between the city council and management staff. City manager Marc Mondell said that in his mind this is one of the most important things the city can do as far as programs go. He added the city will not front any money for any businesses, it is strictly a reimbursement style program.