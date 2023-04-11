Exeter loses a piece of its heritage

Howard’s brother, William Reed, said Howard was born in Exeter, Calif. on May 13, 1946. He attended college at University of California, San Diego where he majored in science. After earning his degree, Howard worked for a time as a lab assistant at a testing facility in Southern California before returning to the Central Valley. He worked on the chainsaw crews in the Sierra Nevadas to cut fire lines for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention, now known as CalFire, before taking a position as the bar manager and then manager of the Pinehurst Lodge Bar & Grill in Miramonte, Calif. He eventually found his way back to his hometown to take over as manager of the Exeter Memorial Building, where his father, Howard Fackler, Sr. had been a board member in the 1990s, according to district records. Even after moving home, his brother, William Reed, said Howard would come down to San Diego every Thanksgiving to spend time with his family.