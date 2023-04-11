Farmersville ranks lowest financial risk in Tulare County

According to the staff report, the multi-modal hub will be located on Front Street, between North Ventura Avenue and North Kern Avenue, to provide a central location for transit services in the city as well as surrounding communities. The hub will include a minimum of two bus bays for current city buses and any buses added in the future to pick up and drop off pedestrians, a bus shelter—or bench—for pedestrians to rest as they wait for transits and there will be public restrooms. There will also be improvements made to the area with the addition of bike lanes and crosswalks for pedestrian use. Not only that, but there will be EV charging stations for cars and buses at the transit center, as well as a space for a coffee shop, or general restaurant-style shop.