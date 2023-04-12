DA Ward, others band together against Gov. Newsom crime policies

Hestrin made a call to Gov. Newsom to help his state, to not turn a blind eye and see what is happening as a result of AB 109. It significantly changed state law by shifting the burden to incarcerate most felons from the state to individual counties. At the time, the Legislature claimed that the shift was necessary to combat prison overcrowding. Since then, however, the state prison population has decreased so much that in December the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced that within the next two years it would close Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, exit the lease for California City Correctional Facility, and deactivate facilities in six other prisons. This follows the closure of Duel Vocational Institution in 2021.